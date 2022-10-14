Lineker gets the focus on homosexuality in football wrong

Gary Lineker, along with the FA Cup trophy, of course, sponsored by Emirates. (Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

That Gary Lineker is a well-intentioned man is beyond doubt. That he does not understand what homophobia is or its consequences, too. In an interview with the newspaper “The Mirror”, the former goalscorer for Barcelona and the English team speaks openly about homosexuality in football. Apparently he knows gay stars and doesn’t understand why they don’t come out. In his words, it would be great if they chose the World Cup in Qatar to make his sexual condition public, even stating that if he were the agent of a homosexual player, he would invite him to be the first to say soinsinuating that it could benefit publicly from it.

I insist: Lineker does not have bad faith when he says all this. He intends to normalize the unprecedented fact that there are no homosexuals anywhere in football -just as there are none in any other sport, everything must be said-, but football is obvious, and here I am not talking so much about its fans, who on too many occasions have not stood out for their tolerance, but for their leaders. Today’s football is a world completely sold to the homophobia of the Arab countries (and not only the Arabs). A world without any moral pattern, which seeks wherever it is the greatest possible economic benefit.

How is a football star going to declare his homosexuality if the next World Cup is held in Qatar, where homosexuality is a crime? How is he going to do it if the previous one was held in Russia, where homophobia is something to be proud of and a good part of its soldiers say they fight in Ukraine to prevent LGBT parades from becoming popular in their country? doHow is someone going to say: “Yes, I am homosexual” to someone whose work has to wear a T-shirt with an advertisement for Fly Emirates or the Qatar Foundation?. and whose team participates in the top club competition, sponsored until recently by Gazprom?

What Lineker is asking for homosexual soccer players to become heroes, and he also does it from a normalizing discourse that hides what his heroism lies in. Without intending to, he completely misunderstands the issue. Instead of asking owners and managers to cut their ties with theocracies and homophobic dictators, What he does is ask those who would put his safety and freedom at risk to take a leap forward, which, according to him, is not that complicated. Or even beneficial.

Talking about the shame of Qatar 2022 is already boring, but we have to do it again because there is practically a month left for the opening match. Lineker wants those gay friends of his to come out of the closet there. Although the messages from the emirate are confusing in this regard, what seems to be clear is the following: homosexuals are tolerated in Qatar… as long as they do not make public expression of their homosexuality. That counts for fans, for coaches… and for players.

In principle, law in hand, a player could be immediately jailed and expelled from the country for saying that he likes other men. The player in question may feel a moral obligation to do so, thinking that his move will cause more reactions and improve his profession, but How is he going to come to that conclusion if he sees the absolute collusion of his superiors with those thugs from three to four? At the moment in which FIFA as an entity and ALL the Federations, one by one, accept these conditionsHow can we even insinuate that if homosexuals don’t take the step forward it’s “because they don’t want to”?

To say that homosexuality in the West is not as frowned upon as it was fifty years ago is not saying too much. There are contexts and contexts. It’s not illegal, okay, but it’s not commonly accepted either. Certainly not in the world of football, where the word “faggot” is repeated over and over again as an insult to the player on duty. A world where racist cries are still common, even in Spain, and where tolerance leaves too much to be desired on too many occasions.

What has to change is all that. Football has to stand up to state homophobia and derivative homophobia. Or not to do it, but at least not asking for heroism. Assume that anything goes as long as you make money and ask homosexuals, please, not to bother. To continue organizing Super Cups in Saudi Arabia and repeat a thousand times how well people live in Qatar, how safe the emirate is. The issue is not that your colleagues, your managers or your fans hate you. The point is how easily they give themselves over to the arms of those who would put you in jail and flog you for being who you are. And then they are surprised, as if nothing, that you don’t want to risk it while they continue talking quietly, limousine to the hotel, limousine to the field.

