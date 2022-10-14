Lázaro Blanco ALREADY HAS A DATE and first rival to open in LIDOM – SwingComplete

By Robiel Vega

Who would become the number one starter in Cuba and the safest pitcher in the National Series, White Lazarusalready has a date to resume his sports career, which had a long pause when he decided not to return to the island after the conclusion of the pre-Olympic tournament held in Florida in 2022.

After 17 National Series, two national titles, multiple international tournaments and the occasional contract in the CANAM Independent League, the 36-year-old from Granma was announced as the fourth starter in the rotation of the Eastern Stars in the already very close Dominican League. winter (LIDOM).

Next Saturday, October 15, the Stars will begin this season, with two games against the Toros del Este, on Monday they will face the Águilas Cibaeñas and on Tuesday, October 18, Blanco is expected to be the starter against the Lions of Chosen, in what will be his first official outing since June 2021.

Blanco got his contract after joining the sports representation agency Leona Sports and with the help of Carlos Pérez, a famous representative within the Cuban community, he was able to resume his professional career, when many thought that it had come to an end, proving that he had never it’s too late to pursue a better life.

The right-hander who for 17 years defended the colors of Alazanes de Granma, reached 114 wins with 84 losses, with 1615.2 innings pitched, 848 strikeouts, 654 walks and a WHIP of 1.46; numbers that were much higher starting in 2015, reaching two seasons of 14 wins and achieving, in four of his last six campaigns, an PCL less than three earned per nine innings.