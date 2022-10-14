Laura Zapata spoke without filters about Lucía Méndez: “a terrible thing”

Laura Zapata. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Media and Media/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, October 13 (EL UNIVERSAL).- A couple of days ago, Netflix premiered the reality show “Siempre Reinas” on its platform, which follows the daily life (and the most intimate moments) of Lorena Herrera, Lucía Méndez , Laura Zapata and Sylvia Pasquel, 4 undisputed divas of our country. The 4 women were even encouraged to prepare a musical theme together with José Luis Roma.

Unfortunately, little by little problems, rumors and confrontations that occurred during the recordings of said reality show begin to appear. Now the one who came out to speak was Laura Zapata and her statements have generated a lot of commotion.

What did Laura Zapata say?

The actress who appeared in soap operas such as “María Mercedes” or “Esmeralda” assured that it was an “ordeal” to record alongside Lucía Méndez. “It was a frightening thing to work with her,” those would have been the exact words of Zapata. Even during the episodes of the reality show “Siempre Reinas” you can perceive the tension and the bad relationship between the two divas, but no one imagined that this would go so far.

“He is a person who has bad habits, I don’t let myself, I don’t have to leave me,” Laura Zapata assured Edén Dorantes. However, the words of the actress did not end there.

“It was really very heavy to work with a person with those airs, with those rudenesses and above all with his colleagues, with the company, with his producers. What happened to you, teacher? She has not made a single soap opera since the last century, she is not in force,” Zapata continued.

“She had some rudeness and it was a terrible thing to work with her. But I am very happy with the success we have,” Laura Zapata concluded. As for Sylvia Pasquel and Lorena Herrera, Laura had nothing but words of thanks.

“They are a charm, we were working great,” Zapata concluded. Meanwhile Lucía Méndez has not made any statement about it, but she is expected to do so soon.

