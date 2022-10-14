Laura Bozzo quarreled with Erika Buenfil and ended up on the floor

Erika Buenfil and Laura Bozzo

October 13, 2022 5:13 p.m.

Erika Buenfil is one of the most beloved actresses on the small screen, but as they say, no one is a gold coin to be liked by everyone, and it was precisely Laura Bozzo who liked the actress the worst and because of a men.

And it is that as Pepillo Origel recalled on one occasion, Laura, her, at that time, boyfriend and Erika Buenfil went to a private concert of Elton John in Mexico City, which was a charity event and after the presentation the four were to dinner at a restaurant.

“Christian got out to take video of Elton John. So, it was far away for Erika, we were on the first floor… and then at night, when we were at dinner, Erika told her: ‘Oh, let’s see, let me see,'” said Pepillo, remembering the situation.

Laura Bozzo insulted Erika

When seeing the videos, Erika asked him to transfer them to her cell phone and that’s where the problem began: “So, they were choosing the little videos that Christian had taken, and in that, Laura, who already had some alcohol on her, tells him: ‘Already you’re going to start, now you with this pu…, now you sit down…’ ” so the reporter would have gotten angry and said: “Hey, Laura, I just happened to you right now with this thing about Rebecca and now this’, Le I told Erika: ‘Don’t cry,’ because I was going to cry, ‘and you, Laura, forgive me, Erika is my friend and you don’t have to tell her anything here,’” the journalist recalled.