La Roca poses with a Tigres shirt that Nahuel Guzmán gave him

The Tigres goalkeeper lived with the popular actor, who reciprocated Nahuel’s gift with a bottle of the tequila brand he owns

MONTERREY — The Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman met with the popular actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’to whom he gave his personal jersey and a promotional T-shirt from tigers.

The 50-year-old actor, who is on a promotional tour for his latest film, thanked the goalkeeper for his gesture and praised him for his performance with the cats.

“I asked the whole team here, I said tell me about this this guy, Nahuel Guzman It’s good? And they told me he’s the best, number one,” he said. The rock and those present laughed because the goalkeeper told him “yes, number one (because it’s the one he wears on his jersey)”.

‘The rock’who rose to fame as a WWE wrestler, asked Nahuel Guzman what are his goals as a professional athlete and the goalkeeper told him that his wish is to play another Club World Cup.

“I am generating a new purpose, my path is to be able to enjoy what I do and the biggest short-term goal is to play a Club World Cup with tigersWe played it a year ago and if the results come out next year, we could play it again,” said the feline goalkeeper.

“Play a Club World Cup it is to play against the best in Europe, against the best in the world and it is a challenging objective. I am rediscovering myself and I am in that process of new searches,” Guzmán shared with Johnson, who listened carefully to the conversation in which a translator helped.

To say goodbye, Nahuel mentioned that he would also like to be an actor and Dwayne replied with laughter that he has the charisma to do it and that he should call him to help him venture into this new facet. Before ending the cohabitation, ‘The rock’ He gave the doorman a bottle of tequila from the company he has owned for 10 years.

