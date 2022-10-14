L-Ghent increases the rumors of romance with Wanda Nara: The photo together after Icardi’s words

ANDthe artist L-Ghent posted on his official Instagram account a photograph with Wanda Nara in which both appear from the back, sitting in front of a table: she wears a red dress with a cutout on the back and he, a white jacket. The photo is taken during a break in the recording of her new video clip, which, according to the musician, some lines of the lyrics are inspired by her relationship with his mother. Valentino, Constantino, Benedicto López, and Isabella and Francesca Icardi.

The cumbia 420 singer, on his Instagram account, where he accumulates more than 5 million followers, I posted a second image from the popular Disney movie, Lady and the Tramp, featuring two dogs as they eat from the same bowl of spaghetti and end up kissing. His followers gave free rein to the imagination. “The Wanda and the Vagaturro”, one person wrote. “The lady and the L-Ghent,” pointed out another.

Barely three ellipses commented L-Gante in his publication, which quickly accumulated a large number of comments and more than 100 thousand “likes”, among others, that of Marcelo Tinelli.

Icardi’s words

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara’s relationship ended badly, after the couple began to reveal the problems they had within their relationship. Mauro Icardi made a live on Instagram from Turkey to clarify different issues related to Wanda. “She is the laughing stock of the whole world with their behavior, with their attitudes. The truth is that I am not prepared to continue banking this and defend the indefensible,” said the Galatasaray striker.