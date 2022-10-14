Kika Edgar reacts to the romance between Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas

Humberto Zurita with Kika Edgar / Mexico Agency

Kika Edgar broke the silence a few days after Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas decided to confirm their romance before the media.

Because the interpreter was repeatedly pointed out as Zurita’s partnerdespite being married to the musician Jorge Corrales, now Kika reacted to the declarations of love between Humberto and Salas.

“Incredible that I adore him, I love them both, and now I really…What a father! Long live love!”were the first words of the singer during the interview she gave to the program windowing.

To emphasize that she is happy for her colleague and friend, Kika underlined: “The truth is that I am happy, Humberto is one of the people I adore the most, I admire more, I love more, I respect more, and he deserves all the best and most beautiful, for him and for Stephi”.

In the same way, the artist stated: “I have basically been in Humberto’s life as a friendas support for each of the moments that he has passed through his life and I am very happy about all this.

When asked if the recurring remarks of her supposed romance with the father of Humberto and Sebastián Zurita did not cause her any conflict, Kika Edgar finally answered: “No, no, I know that…, I just laugh, that’s all, and well, everything falls under its own weight”.

