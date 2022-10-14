KeyZell develops the first precision medicine system to fight breast and lung cancer

As the company itself explained, OPS (Oncology Precision System) is an Artificial Intelligence solution that determines the best combination of therapies against breast and lung cancer through an automatic learning system. This tool makes it easier for oncologists to select the most appropriate treatment for each patient, taking into account their individual genetic characteristics.

The company ensures that KeyZell OPS, with 89% efficiency“is the only precision medicine system for oncology use focused on treatment and patient care. In addition, it identifies patterns and makes predictions considering up to 112 biomarkershelping to predict the best personalized treatment that guarantees the best 5-year survival rate”.

For its selection, the tool takes into account variables such as clinical analysis data, the patient’s DNA molecular profile, the IHC (immuno-histochemical) profile, effectiveness, toxicity, etc.

Why?

The same treatment is often applied to patients with the same type of cancer, however, there are groups of patients who respond markedly differently. For this reason, the startup intends to continue developing this pioneering system worldwide and lead the biomedical revolution in precision medicine with KeyZell OPS.

Ivan Romanesquechief of oncology at Hospital Angeles Pueblastated that “we are witnessing the future of precision medicine with great enthusiasm and responsibility. Thanks to this type of tool, oncologists offer patients a more effective solution tailored to their individual characteristics, which undoubtedly has an impact on their quality of life.”

“We want KeyZell OPS to be the reference personalized cancer treatment service in the field of precision medicine. With this tool, our goal is to reverse the mortality figures for this disease and ensure that, year after year, they are more hopeful,” says José de Corral, CEO of KeyZell.