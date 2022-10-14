Karol G proudly showed her curves and applauded in networks

Undoubtedly, one of the most outstanding artists of recent years is the paisa Karol G, who with her talent has fallen in love with millions of fans both inside and outside the country. The artist has been in charge of raising the name of Colombia in important music events such as Coachela and Tomorrowland.

The interpreter of ‘Tusa’ and ‘Mi cama’ has managed to establish herself within the industry, thus changing the typical masculine image that abounds within the genre. With her charisma and beauty, the 31-year-old woman is usually the center of affectionate and admiring comments.

Karol G showed her body proud of her curves

Thus, through its social networks, where it exceeds 57 million followers, ‘La Bichota’, as it is also known, is usually very active and open. In a new opportunity, she gave something to talk about for a series of photos she shared posing and wearing a strawberry print swimsuit.

“… And who said I was skinny? Thick mommy. Curves always in fashion then. Kisses”wrote in the description that accompanies the images.

The post already has more than six million “likes” and among the comments several of recognized characters such as Mia Khalifa and Catherine Siachoque stand out.

“You are perfect just the way you are, sister. To foolish words, deaf ears, as my mother says”, “beautiful woman inside and out”, “this is a woman who represents the Colombian woman with real curves. That’s how we are my love and let the others burn “are some of those that can be read.