Julio Urías, the Mexican star who stood out in Los Angeles with Mexico on his skin

Julio Urías won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 and showed his love for Mexico. (Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

The Dodgers they have a special place for Mexican pitchers. To speak of the Angelenos is to remind Ferdinand Bull Valenzuela and his legend. Nevertheless, Julius Uriah He has managed to get out of that margin and write his own name in the history of the institution and of Major League Baseball (MLB).

To earn a place in history it is not enough to just “be there”, you need to touch success. Julius Caesar UriahYou already know what it is to be a winner. In 2020 he was proclaimed champion of the World Series with Los Angeles being an important piece to make clear that Mexico is a land of winners.

Urías was the starter of game 4 and the closer of game 6 against Tampa Bay, despite the accusations that may have existed, the Culichi endured pressure and gave the team the title after a 32-year drought, and although he was in a moment of international spotlight He did not hesitate to dedicate the victory to “his countrymen”.

Didn’t even have to leave Dodger Stadium to pay homage to their land. A Mexican flag embraced him in a venue where few national baseball players have had the opportunity to transcend.

“That’s the biggest out of my life. It is for the Latin and Mexican fans, that for me is something that makes me feel at home. The truth is that the support I receive from all the countrymen is unconditional support, in good times and in bad, so I feel very happy, very proud to be able to achieve this and, as I repeat, it is for me and for all of them, I feel very happy. very happy with that, ”said the 26-year-old Hispanic pitcher at a press conference.

The ink on his skin is another way in which Julio Urías connects with his native Mexico.. He has multiple tattoos, but some are a sign of his roots; in his right hand he has the silhouette of the state of Sinaloaa paper airplane and some nopales in honor of his family.

“As a child I grew up with my grandparents. In that house, with us, lived one of my uncles who sold nopales. I had a very good relationship with him. In the ranches of Mexico it is customary for the child to run errands, and I was the only one; My uncle was the one who gave me money for doing those favors. He died and for the memory I have him tattooed, ”explained the pitcher in an interview for L.A. Times.

Mexican colors also accompany him on his mitten. (Photo: John Fisher/Getty Images)

Mexico is inseparable. Among his culinary tastes, seafood and tacos stand out, while musically he is faithful to the Mexican regional. “There are quite a few good artists in Mexico, especially in the genre that I like, which is regional, I would say that The Two Carnal are one of my most favorites and my favorite song of theirs is the one by The Envious“.

The Mexican president himself, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, emphasized his feat mentioning that being Mexican is a source of pride. Also, in 2021 he was awarded the 2021 National Sports Award of Mexico in the professional category.

The history

Urías was born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, but his destiny was in the Major League Baseball (MLB). His career in the king of sports he started in the Culiacán Resources Children’s and Youth Baseball League; later he was part of the Red Devils of Mexico for a short period of time.

His performances in the youth leagues caught the attention of American league recruiters, despite the condition in his left eye. He was born with a tumor that forced him to visit the operating room on more than one occasion and although it was removed, many doubted his visual abilities – something essential in a pitcher. “This is how God works, he gave me a bad left eye, but a good left arm,” he said when he was just beginning his legacy.

At the age of 14, he met Mike BritoDodgers scout, and responsible for discovering the legendary Fernando Valenzuela. “When he showed a lot of potential, I said, ‘This kid (Urias), I can’t lose him. I told his dad, I said, ‘You’re going to be with the Dodgers.’ This kid is going to make a lot of noise when he plays in the majors.” , assured Brito years ago.

When he just turned 16, the Los Angeles team recruited the left-handed pitcher. From there he would go to the neighboring country to fulfill a dream, but he would never forget his roots.

He played in the affiliate teams of the Dodgers and shone from his first steps. In 2014 he was invited to the All Star Futures Game and he was voted the Dodgers Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

After going through subsidiaries and competitions such as the Rookie League, Double A and Triple A, in addition to training with the Los Angeles team, the long-awaited debut came in 2016 when his team faced the New York Mets.

Urías debuted but was not consolidated in the MLB from the beginning. (Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On May 26 of that year, at the age of 19, he became the youngest MLB debutant since Felix Hernandez (2005), the second-youngest starter in Dodgers history. After the regular season, he also earned the record for being the youngest pitcher to pitch in a postseason with the Dodgers and the fourth in all of major league history.

Then came 2020, the year in which he gained prominence thanks to his performance in the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. That made him deserve more opportunities with the manager Dave Roberts.

Urías has not yet had the opportunity to play in an All-Star Game in the Major Leagues. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

For the 2021 season the consecration was ready. Already as a starting pitcher, Julio Urías won the major league games won championship. He racked up 20 wins on the campaign; with said record, he became the fourth Mexican pitcher to reach 20 wins in a seasononly behind Fernando Valenzuela (21, 1986), Teodoro Higuera (20, 1986) and Esteban Loaiza (21. 2003).

In addition to that record, Urías also broke a record for Toro Valenzuela. In 2021 he had 10 consecutive wins, one more than the Mexican legend, who in 1985 accumulated 9 wins in a row in 11 starts.

Comparisons between Julio Urías and Fernando Valenzuela have been inevitable. (Photo: Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

His path was not easy. He had to leave his land. In 2017 a shoulder injury deprived him of the diamond for more than a year, however, he did not give up on his dream and a year later he saw activity in his first World Series against Boston.

In 2019 he faced another problem in his career. The Sinaloan was arrested in a Los Angeles shopping center (Beverly Center) for alleged domestic violence.

The pertinent investigations were carried out and it was determined that Julio Urías violated the Joint Domestic Violence Policy of the Major Leagues, for which he received a punishment: he had a 20-game suspension with no guarantee of payment.

Urías’ career is not faultless. He has to continue to show his qualities as a pitcher, whether as a starter or as a reliever. But what is certain is that as time progresses, continues to earn a place as one of the most prominent Hispanic athletes in the United States.

