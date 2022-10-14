Juan Toscano, the Mexican who flew in the skies of the NBA and won a ring

Juan Toscano established himself as the first Mexican with an NBA champion ring. (Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Juan Toscano managed to capture its history in the books of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Latin sports. He became the first Mexican player to win a championship ring; he did it in 2022 with the Golden State Warriors after beating the Boston Celtics. He knew how to fly even when tradition dictates “that only North Americans can do it”, the Mexican flag embraced him in an “unknown” terrain.

The spotlights weren’t on him, men like Stephen Curry They hoarded everything. Toscano contributed in his own way, from the bench, but nobody takes the glory away from him. The triumph achieved was not exclusively his, also he dedicated it to Mexico and his family, two extremely important pillars in his achievements.

“(The title) Means everything, all the work, all the effort, all the stories of Mexicans, all the stories of my family. My grandfather came from Michoacán to Oakland without food, without a home, to seek a better life and his grandson is already an NBA champion… He and my mother helped me get here… I am the first Mexican and my grandfather is going to feel, I don’t know, happy. Mexico has represented everything in my career because I started there, when I went to Mexico they called me up from the national team and I went to Mexicali to play, and then I went to Monterrey, which is my home,” the forward said in an interview with ESPN.

He showed that he could stand out from the “golden cradle” that the United States represents. She went to the place where some spend their entire careers trying to make the jump to the NBAleft the privileges and tasted the sacrifices.

Despite this, there were people who criticized his feat. For some, the medal that Toscano holds as the only Mexican to win a ring in the NBA is not valid, since he also has North American nationality. “Not Mexican”criticize voices that minimize their roots, but the current player of the Lakers says the opposite.

clear origins

Mexico does not get rid of it. The native of California, United States, has been involved with the Mexican culture little by little and has captured it with pride. He has dual nationality and during the celebration of the championship the tricolor flag wrapped him at all times.

During the 2022 Slam Dunk Contest Juan Ronel Toscano Anderson participated and took second place while Obi Toppin, of the Knicks was the one who won the competition. The Mexican jumped onto the court with the colors of his team but also with those of his country.

The Mexican flag seemed part of it. His footwear and the typography of his characteristic number 95 had green, white, red, and the eagle standing on the nopal devouring a snake. He put his land on top, literally.

Toscano put Mexico at the top of the NBA in the Slam Dunk Contest. (Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Another example of the love he has for Mexico is his interest in soccer since he was a child and his fondness for tigersthis thanks to the relationship it has with Andre Pierre Gignac.

“I tried to make it Rayado, but it became Tigre. My dad, who worked for Rayados for many years, invited him to a game we went to, he was very happy with the new stadium, but two weeks later Gignac went to one of our games (with Fuerza Regia), they made friends there and that’s how they He played the Tigers”, said Eduardo Ordiales, general director of Fuerza Regia for Mediotiempo.

The friendship between striker and basketball player has reached such a point that athletes share time from their vacations to spend time together. For example, at the music festivala Mash Fest, held in Fundidora Park (Nuevo León), Toscano was seen accompanied by Gignac, Diego Reyes Y Florian Thauvin.

Traditional music has also been close to him. When the forward played the finals with the Warriors he received a very special message. The Northern Tigersone of the most important Mexican groups in the world, sent him greetings and wished him success in the most important series of his career.

His work for Mexico is not on the court, it is also off it. During his visit to the country he spoke about the conditions of basketball in Mexican lands Of the ways it could grow.

Juan Toscano is a promoter of the JTA Cup, a competition dedicated to future Mexican talents. Something that he would help would be the creation of scholarships for children who can come to the United States to play, and the creation of teams that can play in international tournamentssaid in an interview with AS Mexico.

Tigres recognized him as a fan and even gave him recognition. (Photo: JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Toscano was born in Oakland, California, but is of Latino descent; He is the son of a Puerto Rican father and a Michoacan mother. Although the basketball player developed in the US, has always been a proud exponent of his latin blood, in his home the links with Mexicanness were not lacking. He even had to touch down on Azeca land in order to taste success.

One would think that when someone is “on the other side” they never have to return, because everything is “resolved”. Juan Toscano Anderson is proof that this is not the case. He did his sports training in the United States, managed to play in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) with the Marquette University Golden Eagles, a club that has had stars such as Dwyane Wade, Jay Crowder Y Jimmy Butler.

He remained in said institution since 2011 and in 2015 he declared himself eligible for the NBA draft, but he had no luck, no team chose him. Clinging to the dream of being a professional basketball player, you had to look for alternatives, and what better than in his origins.

He has also represented the National Team in FIBA ​​tournaments. (Photo: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Faced with such a “failure”He had to travel to Mexico and play in the National Professional Basketball League (LNBP). She was steeped in roots that were not unknown, but distant. It was the Soles de Mexicali who gave the Mexican-American forward the opportunity to play in the 2015-2016 season.

Then he left for Nuevo León. Fuerza Regia incorporated him into its squad for the 2016-2017 campaign, and although he had a brief adventure in the Venezuelan league (Bucaneros de La Guaira), he returned to Mexico to become champion and give to the force the first championship in its history and was proclaimed MVP of the finals against the Suns of Mexicali.

Then he wanted to venture into the Argentine league, but he did not stand out. He had to return to Fuerza Regia and was crowned champion again. His chance in “the best league in the world” was ready.

He had a chance with the Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State affiliate team) in 2019, his good performances earned him a contract with Golden State in 2020, but there were turbulence. He did not have the best of performances and they cut him the following year, but they did not abandon him; they gave him another deal in which it was stipulated that he could play dually, that is, with the NBA franchise and with the affiliate. As the games went by, in 2021, he earned a spot and a main draw contract.

The rest is the story of Toscano champion, who had to leave the institution in 2022 to join the Los Angeles Lakers where he will try to keep the flight to Mexico.

