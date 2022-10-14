Jos Verstappen sends a message to Checo Pérez and Charles LeclercMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

The dad of Max Verstappen, joshe came back to light the controversy in Formula 1 after sending him a recadito a Czech Perez and Charles Leclerc. Days after the Japanese Grand Prix was held, which his son won to become two-time world champion, the former pilot highlighted the superiority of the monarch of the Maximum Category.

Czech Perez He got second place in Suzuka, which gave Verstappen the championship, after forcing an error by the Monegasque meters from finishing the race, however, not even that was highlighted by Jos.

“What (Max) did with the rain and its time (in Japan) compared with Leclerc Y Sergio Perez it was of another category. He finished 26 seconds ahead of number two in a 38-minute race. The strongest rider always comes out on top. If Red Bull continues like this, surely we will have 5 good years”, declared Jos Verstappen in Viaplay Sport Nederland.

Is it’s not the first time that the father of the world champion has generated controversyHowever, Red Bull always goes out to put out the fire caused by Jos so as not to have problems with any of their drivers.

For now, the team Austrian already secured the Drivers’ Championship and now her priority is that Czech Perez finish the season runner-upso he will seek that these statements do not affect the performance of the Mexican in the four remaining Grand Prix.