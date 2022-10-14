Jorge Sampaoli ignores Tecatito Corona’s possible trip to MexicoMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

The possible recovery of Jesus Corona in Mexico with the intention of reaching the Qatar World Cup 2022does not appear in the plans of the Sevilla coach, jorge sampaoliwho assured not knowing something about it of a possible trip of the Tecatito to national territory.

The strategist sent the message that Corona belongs to Sevilla and it’s his team responsible for your recoveryafter information emerged that the steering wheel will travel to Mexico to recover to just like Raul Jimenez.

“I have no communication about that, Tecatito is a Sevilla player and the medical area is responsible for his recovery of Tecatito, if the medical area decides that the player will be better cared for in his selection, the medical area will determine it with the club, which owns the player, “he said at a press conference.

“Today we can’t count on him because of his injurybut what happens for the future of the player will have to do with areas that do not concern me because the player is still not in my hands”.

Notably Jiménez is already in Mexicohe yes with the support of the Wolverhampton of the Premier League.

Crown he fractured his fibula in August and broke the left ankle ligaments during a Sevilla training session, prior to facing Valladolid. The good news is that Tecatito has already appeared walking supported by fines and without a cast in a Sevilla practice.

Because of this injury, Recovery time predicted is from 4 to 5 monthsbut the player wants to be in Qatar 2022. Hence look for a speedy recovery and satisfactory, since Mexico debuts in Qatar 2022 on November 22 against Poland.