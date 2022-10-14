Johnny Depp resurfaces and looks unrecognizable in New York

Johnny Depp had been missing from the public eye following the libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard and was last seen Saturday in New York City meeting with fans and taking photos with them while looking more like a clean-shaven rock star.

Sunglasses and baker’s hat

While wearing reflective blue sunglasses and a baker’s hat, ‘Jack Sparrow’ met and greeted fans in Port ChesterNew York, where he and his bandmate/friend Jeff Beck will perform.

Johnny has been touring all over the world and they have just returned from the UK where they toured for a while. right after Amber Heard’s libel trial ended.

Calamity Jane and Amber Heard

Speaking of her, it was reported that she was living in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, with his daughter Oona Paige and his girlfriend. In the meantime, she adopted the traveling and booking name of Calamity Jane, a historical character in United States history. who was known for killing entire tribes of Native Americans during the Old West period. Word around the campfire is that Heard calls himself that because Depp has Native American ancestry.

Prior to this outing, Depp appeared at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards with a strange astronaut suit that he had a screen as a helmet, and he also did not have his characteristic mustache.

Depp’s personal life

Meanwhile, in Depp’s personal life, it was rumored that he was dating the lawyer Camille Vasquez because they were seen laughing and having a good time, however, the reporters say that they are actuallyst dating joelle rich, non-exclusively, who is also a lawyer, but she helped Depp. in the trial against the British media The Sun.