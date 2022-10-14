Joaquin Phoenix couldn’t go on when he recorded orgasms with Scarlett Johansson in ‘Her’

Ha decade ago the movie ‘Her‘, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson, whose plot dealt with the relationship of people with artificial intelligence.

The film was acclaimed by critics and was awarded the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. In the film, the actor played a shy man who falls in love with a virtual assistant, while his co-star played the technology itself and therefore does not appear in front of the cameras, only his voice appears.

Despite not appearing for a second in the movie, the interpretation of Scarlett Johansson had very good opinions, and it wasn’t easy having to play something robotic that lacks emotions and only voice. For the actress, making the film was not easy at all, in addition to being very different from what she had done before, there was some mishap that she now remembers with humor.

Joaquin Phoenix couldn’t stand recording orgasms with Scarlett Johansson

The interpreter has been the protagonist of a podcast called Armchair Expert. She in it she explains an intimate scene they had to record her and Joaquin Phienix, in which they both share orgasms. To do this, they brought the two actors together in the same room to record them at the same time. The situation was so violent that the actor of ‘The Joker’ could not stand it: “We tried to do it in one take and he was kind of losing his mind. He left the studio. He needed a break.” explained Scarlett.

Scarlett Johansson recounted how difficult it was for the two: “You never want to hear your voice, and you definitely don’t.”or do you want to hear what it sounds like when you have an orgasm. You definitely don’t want to hear how you sound having a fake orgasm. It’s so gross. It was very strange,” the actress concluded.