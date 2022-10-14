Jefferson Farfán offered to play for free in Alianza Lima by 2023, according to a journalist

Jefferson Farfán is the only Alianza Lima player who has not been able to play a single full game in this 2022 season, and this is due to the injury that has been afflicting his right knee.

This has made the directors of the blue and white institution do not want to extend their bond within the team for next seasonsomething that even the attacker himself would have been made aware of.

After that, the ‘Foquita’ would have made a radical decision in which it would even affect its economy, given that the journalist Mauricio Loret de Mola He has indicated that he has already informed intimate managers that he would not intend to charge a single penny in order to stay in 2023.

“Jefferson Farfán is not going to renew, but he even wants to play for Alianza Lima for free next season. He has told the managers that, it is information”, was what the aforementioned communicator said in the program ‘under pressure’.

With this information, We will have to wait for the decision made by the directors of Alianza Lima regarding Jefferson Farfánwho is considered one of the idols of the club for the achievements he obtained by dressing the blue and white.

How many titles does Farfán have with Alianza Lima?