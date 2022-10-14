J2 postponed between Guardians-Yankees; will be played on friday
NEW YORK — A rainy postponement in New York left the Guardians feeling right at home.
Game 2 of the American League division series between the Yankees and Cleveland was postponed Thursday due to a forecast of rain. It was rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. this Friday.
Major League Baseball made the decision more than seven hours before first pitch, which was scheduled for 7:37 p.m.
The surprising Guardians, the youngest team in the majors, had nine of their home games postponed this season due to inclement weather in Cleveland.
Two duels of the Guardians, as visitors, were also postponed. One was as a result of an outbreak of COVID-19.
Thus, Cleveland had to play eight doubleheaders. Late last month, he even had to postpone a ceremony to raise the American League Central pennant because of a forecast storm.
Veteran manager Terry Francona said he had never seen anything like it.
“Never in my life,” he stated with a wry smile. “And it looks like when we get back to Ohio the conditions aren’t going to be perfect. We think everything will be fine, but we’re going to have to put up with a few drops of rain on both days, it seems.”
Can the pilot propose any solution?
“Let’s play a doubleheader. We’re used to that,” he joked.
New York won Game 1 of the best-of-five series 4-1 on Tuesday, and the rain postponement comes after a rare bye day between the first two games.
With the rainout, teams could be forced to play four days in a row.
Cleveland will host Game 3 and Game 4 of the series this weekend. If a fifth game is needed, it will be played Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
The winner advances to the American League Championship Series against either Houston or Seattle.
Nestor Cortes (12-4) was scheduled to pitch Game 2 for the Yankees and Shane Bieber (13-8), the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, will take the mound for the Guardians.