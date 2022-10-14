It’s not Clara Chia! They reveal the true identity of the woman who played soccer with Shakira’s children

After new images came to light this week of the Shakira’s children playing soccer, assure that it is not Clara Chía with whom they appear and reveal the true identity of the woman. Gerard Piqué together with Sasha and Milan spent quality time together, but not with the footballer’s new girlfriend.

The photographs in which Clara Chía Martí is supposedly seen playing with Shakira’s son and Gerard Piqué they quickly went all over the internet. Among those who saw the images came to the conclusion that It was not about the soccer player’s new girlfriend, but about another very special woman for the Spanish.

The paparazzi who has been in charge of following in the footsteps of Gerard Piqué since he started dating Shakira and who spread the photos captured the moment in Cardanya, in the ex-partner’s family home. “They are taken in a meadow, playing soccer, where Clara Chía Martí can be seen playing with the children of Gerard Piqué”, assured Jordi Martin.

However, the eyes of netizens who do not miss a single detail ensure that in reality It is about Gerard Piqué’s mother and it is not Clara Chía Martí who played with Shakira’s children. “But if she is not Clara”, wrote a user on Twitter to whom another replied with: “Oh, Jordi. A visit to the ophthalmologist would not be bad. Maybe because Clara looks old you got confused.

In addition, the Spanish journalist, “mamarazzi”, pointed out: “Gerard Piqué’s partner is not the woman who appears in the photographs along with the children of the soccer player and Shakira. She is Pique’s mother”.

