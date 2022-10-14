“It’s been a beautiful story”

Marcelo Gallardo announced at noon on Thursday that he has already decided that it is the end of his cycle as River Plate coach.

Together with the president of the club Jorge Brito, the vice Matías Patanián and the manager Enzo Francescoli, in the SUM of the Monumental stadium, the DT began his conference: “I’m going to be brief, I’ve come to make an announcement”…

Marcelo Gallardo ends the most successful cycle in the history of River Plate Fotobaires.com

“Last night I told you that it is my contract ending, it ends in December and I will no longer be at the club. It is one of the most difficult and heartfelt decisions. I knew it would be a very delicate moment to express myself, but well, I will make a short pause.”

“More than anything, I’m here to thank you. to the people who trusted me, to Enzo for his people skills and for his friendship, to Jorge for trusting me and Matías the same and to the entire leadership team, for having given me the possibility of allowing myself to express myself with total freedom”.

“To all my coaching staff, to all the people who have worked with me, who have pushed me, have kept me strong to continue, in a constant maelstrom of great effort.”

“To all the players who have passed through this beautiful stage of eight and a half years. To all those who have had the greatness to wear the shirt and be directed by this coaching staff.”

“To all those who have accompanied me, to the media that have been very respectful.”

“And finally, beyond the sadness, I have a peace that makes me feel good about myself because the long road I have traveled makes me feel very proud, because we have experienced many things throughout these years, beautiful and others not so much, but that make up the essence of a group that always looked forward and never gave up”.

“Everything has an end, I think it’s time to close a beautiful cycle, very valuable.”

“Lastly, I would like to thank the fans who, in every little tribute they have paid me when entering a field of play, will be an indelible memory for me. Thank you wholeheartedly for such a show of love and affection for me and my work group. Yes Well, my contractual relationship is over as it should be, it is very possible that on Sunday I will have my last game at the Monumental. Simply thank you for all the affection and love you gave me”.

“It’s been a beautiful story, thank you very much,” Gallardo closed as he left the room without accepting questions.

After more than eight successful years, the most glorious stage in the club’s history, the Doll will not renew his contract that ends next December.

Gallardo’s last meeting at the helm of River Plate, at least in the official competition, will be next week, when he visits Racing in the tournament that has Boca Juniors as the leader and in which both still have their chances of fighting for the title.

El Muñeco made his debut as a coach in 2011 at Nacional, where he had hung up his boots a year earlier, and became champion of the Uruguayan League in 2012.

In 2014 he arrived at River Plate, the club he loved, and became the winningest coach in the club’s history.

With Gallardo on the bench, River won the 2014 Copa Sudamericana, the 2015, 2016 and 2019 Recopa Sudamericana, the 2015 and 2018 Copa Libertadores, the 2015 Suruga Bank Cup, the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Copa Argentina, the 2017 and 2019 Argentine Super Cup, the 2021 Professional League and the 2021 Champions Trophy.