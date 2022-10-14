“It’s Barry Bonds-style stuff”
HOUSTON – We’ve reached a point in Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez’s young career where the Cuban is getting the kind of respect — or is it fear, or terror? — that was once reserved for Barry Bonds, who was routinely walked intentionally with runners on base during his days with the Giants so opposing managers wouldn’t have to watch him hit home runs.
Álvarez, who hit a monumental three-run homer to beat the Mariners in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, hit a two-run homer off Luis Castillo in the sixth inning to put the Astros ahead and lead the 4-2 win over Seattle in Game 2 Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. That was the trigger for Mariners manager Scott Servais to later order an intentional walk for Alvarez with a runner at first base, but the year was done.
Guided by Álvarez, who became the first player in postseason history with multiple go-ahead home runs in the 6th inning or later with his team trailing, the Astros now lead the ALDS 2-0, taking first win three matches.
“I thought about Barry Bonds,” Baker said after the game of the eighth-inning intentional walk. “Those are Barry Bonds-style things. That is the greatest respect possible. And Bregman rose to the occasion, too. That’s why I have Bregman batting behind Yordan, because all you need in that situation is one hit. I immediately thought of Bonds. I’ve seen that a lot of times, but not in a long time, since Barry Bonds.”
Baker knows what he’s talking about. He managed Bonds with the Giants when the slugger was creating just as much fear time as Alvarez in opposing managers. The 25-year-old left-handed slugger is the first player to be intentionally walked in postseason history with a runner on first (and no one on second, or third) since Bonds in Game 3 of the League Division Series. 2003 National.
“Obviously, he’s hurt us in this series,” Servais said. “Right now it’s on. You have to recognize that. I think you sort of plan how you want to navigate their lineup and the guys you want to watch out for.”
In best-of-five postseason series history, teams that lead 2-0 have gone on to win the series 77 of 87 times (89%). (Of the 10 teams to overcome that deficit, the most recent was the 2007 Yankees against Cleveland.) In Division Series with the current 2-2-1 format, the teams that have won Game 1 and Game 2 in their home ballpark have advanced 30 of 33 times (91%), with 19 completing the sweep in Game 3.
The Astros head to Seattle for Game 3 on Saturday needing a win to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight season. Lance McCullers Jr. will start for Houston in what will be Seattle’s first playoff game since 2001.
Alvarez put the Astros up, 3-2, in the sixth inning when he hit a 98.3 mph sinker from Castillo through the Crawford Pits into left field for a two-run homer. Prior to that hit, Castillo had only allowed three batters to reach base – a solo homer by Kyle Tucker in the second inning, a double by Jeremy Pena in the fourth and Pena’s lob before Alvarez’s homer.
“I think he was throwing a tremendous game,” Alvarez said. “He is a great pitcher. But I had already faced him twice before in the game and I came in looking for a good pitch to make good contact, and that’s what I got, and hopefully I was able to hit him there.
Castillo was surprised that Alvarez was able to hit a ball four inches from home plate with the barrel of the bat.
“It was surprising given where the pitching was,” Castillo said. “All credit to him. He was able to make contact and hit a home run to put them up 3-2. But I think we did a very good job against him.”
Alvarez’s heroism in the postseason is nothing new. The Las Tunas native was the ALCS MVP last year and has a career .292/.399/.517 line in the postseason with five home runs, 19 RBIs and two intentional walks – including one with a running back. at first base.
“He’s one of the best hitters in the world,” Bregman said. “I think he shows respect for how good he is.”