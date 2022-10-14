‘It is very evident what happened’; Almada on the Tigres halftime prison

Jorge Rosales

University Stadium, Monterrey. / 14.10.2022 01:01:55





Though Pachuca it looked better in the second halfThey finally lost by a Penalty in favor of Tigres at the close of the game, a play from which the coach Guillermo Almada did not want to speak “because they fined him,” but he said that what happened was very evident.

“I’m not going to answer because then they fine us, unfortunately. It generates a lot of impotence. If they beat us because they are better, they are better. But it’s football, and I am not going to comment on the play because it is very evident what happened”, he declared.

The Uruguayan strategist commented that he is tired of living plays like the penalty that he took advantage of Andre-Pierre Gignacbut now he hopes that on Sunday in the Hidalgo Stadium Have a fine aim.

“Impotence, because of what happened in the game, these situations are a bit tiring, it’s reality. Not because of the game or because of the procedure, but because of the outcome and the key is open. It depends on us, on our aim, of our volume of play and it will be very complicated due to the category of their squad. We are going to try to get it back,” he added.

The meeting of Lap will be played next Sunday, October 16 at 9:06 p.m. in the Hidalgo Stadiumwhere the Tuzos need to win even if it’s 1-0 for the position in the table.