Inder reports on efforts for the return to Cuba of Professor Ronaldo Veitía

The National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder) released this Friday a statement on the care provided to Professor Ronaldo Veitía, an emblematic figure of Cuban judo, and the efforts for his transfer to Cuba from Spain, where he remains hospitalized. .

In the statement, published in JIT, the Inder reported that it will assume the cost of the air tickets for Veitía and a companion -an action that the institution considers a duty-, “in the class equipped with the greatest facilities existing in the aircraft, to contribute to the return to Cuba”.

Likewise, the Cuban consul general in Madrid was informed on the afternoon of October 13 about the expiration of the passport of the son of the women’s judo coach.

The Institute reported that it supports Veitía’s son’s request to accompany his father on the trip to Havana, a step approved by the corresponding Cuban authorities.

“There are still the steps related to the transfer, inherent to the airline, around which we will keep up to date to offer the help that is within our reach, together with the Cuban consulate in Madrid,” Inder clarified.

(With information from JIT)