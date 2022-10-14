In the midst of the tension with Russia, the United States received news about its new weapon; passed the first phase of testing

The tension in the world on account of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is at one of its highest points, So the threat of a third world war and the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons by Putin, keeps NATO members on high alert.

In this same sensefrom the Kremlin they have said that if Ukraine becomes accepted to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization a military confrontation could be unleashed that would put the entire world at risk.

In the midst of all this, the United States received news from its supplier of GMLRS missiles (Long Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, in its acronym in English), the Lockheed Martin company.

As indicated The Confidential, the company has developed a series of tests with the new models of these missiles that would be capable of doubling their flight distance and reach 150 kilometers.

The new ER GMLRS missiles, launched from HIMAR vehiclesS, were subjected to different analyzes in the White Sands test field located in the state of New Mexico, United States.

The aforementioned media indicated that the company made some launches that only reached half of its maximum capacity in terms of distance, in order to analyze the flight path, the range, its accuracy and its lethality.

This would be the first test before moving on to the long-range tests, where the maximum capacity of these rockets would be checked, which is estimated at 150 kilometers.

Lockheed Martin has said that these new weapons will not depend on weather conditions to hit targets over 150 kilometers away.making them quite deadly weapons that further heighten the tension between the US and Russia.

In this order of ideas, Military weapons experts have pointed out that a HIMARS vehicle equipped with these missiles would be capable of guarding an area of ​​150,000 square kilometers. The portal DefenseNews, It has indicated that if they pass the long-range tests, the ER GMLRS missiles would enter the production phase during the next year.

“Our next-generation GMLRS provides versatility to the command, offering ammunition selection at longer ranges with the same reliability and accuracy the system is known for. […] This success brings the GMLRS ER closer to production as we complete the final phase of the development program.”, said Jay Price, vice president at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, quoted by El Confidencial.

Tension over the invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion has been effective, to a large extent, thanks to the HIMARS missiles that the United States has sent to the army of that country; however, it has not yet been confirmed whether, once the testing stage is over, the Biden government decides to send part of this new arsenal to the government of Volodímir Zelenski.

It would not be an easy decision, on the contrary, would cause much more tension between the White House and the Kremlin, since one of Russia’s complaints and on which he bases his threats to unleash a global attack, is the support that the United States and NATO members have given Ukraine since the invasion began.

Meanwhile, the world is still waiting for what may happen with Ukraine’s request to be admitted to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, It happened that for Russia it means a threat and that, according to what Putin said, it will be the starting point of what he has called a third world war.