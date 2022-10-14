In the midst of the storm of criticism on networks that surrounds Carolina Cruz, the woman who fainted in “Day by Day” spoke and said this about the presenter’s controversial reaction

Day to day became one of the most famous and remembered programs on national television due to the extensive history it has had in the media since it began in 2001. Little by little, it won the hearts of all viewers in the mornings, presenting various faces that They had fun and moved with their talent in front of the cameras.

Having enough recognition among viewers across the country, different details tend to be a trend on digital platforms and national media, generating opinions and comments of all kinds. The presenters were the protagonists of some specific moments, unleashing reactions among the fans and the curious who are aware of what is happening in the entertainment format.

In the last few hours, the morning of Caracol Televisión was the center of publications and comments on social networks due to an unexpected incident that occurred on the set. As recorded in several videos and screenshots, one of the guests on the program, a member of the actors in the montage on The little Princesuffered a faint and had to be treated by the magazine’s medical team.

Carolina Soto was the first to react and rush to help the artist, who was left lying on the floor after this uncomfortable experience. However, on her part, Carolina Cruz was shocked and did not know what to do at the time, standing still and carefully observing the scene.

Faced with this fact, social network users made fun of the former Colombian queen, pointing out that never in life had to faint next to Cruz, since she would not do anything to help or help.

However, recently, the presenter took advantage of the boom that the topic had and shared a few words that she received from the woman who fainted in the morning. The famous published the text that came to her official Instagram account, reflecting the opinion that the artist had about her reaction to seeing what happened.

According to what was captured in the screenshot, Mary Perdomo, name of the actress who starred in the incident, decided to thank the model for her help and the attention that everyone gave her in the face of what happened. The woman spoke about her health and commented on how she was feeling right now.

“Thanks for everything Caroline. I’m Mary Perdomo, the girl who fainted on the show today! You definitely don’t know how to react in those moments, neither do I.!!! Ha, ha, ha”, wrote the artist at the beginning of the message.

“Thank you very much to you and the whole channel for helping me! A hug! I’m fine”, Perdomo added to her words, to which Carolina Cruz replied: “Lindaaaaa! Thanks god!”.

Carolina Cruz responded to criticism for her reaction in ‘Day by day’

The Valle del Cauca woman was the center of all kinds of offenses, ridicule and criticism on digital platforms, due to the genuine reaction she had during last Thursday’s program. Cruz was unable to assume the situation of the fainting in the same way as Soto, so more than one attacked her with this detail.

Given the words that reached her personal accounts, the presenter of the program decided to respond and expose details of what was experienced on the set. Carolina was clear that she had never experienced this, so she wanted to get a funny side out of the matter.

“It never happened to me. And everyone tells me: ‘Luckily it wasn’t your mother, it wasn’t your children. Yes, luckily they weren’t my mother or my children because bad, I bad, very bad. Now my friends were picking on me and they were telling me, ‘I’m never going to pass out in front of you.’ Don’t faint or die in front of me, please, because you’re really losing money.“, said.