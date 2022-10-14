In the final stretch for the ballotage, a poll reduced Lula Da Silva’s advantage over Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva will meet in the Brazilian ballotage next Sunday, October 30 (REUTERS / Adriano Machado and Ueslei Marcelino)

The advantage in the polls of the Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over the president Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the runoff reduced to less than 5 percentage pointsaccording to a new opinion poll published this Thursday by the firm AtlasIntel.

In its first poll since the first round of elections on October 2, AtlasIntel found that 51.1% of voters favored Lula and 46.5% favored Bolsonaro.

Excluding the undecided and invalid votes, Lula has 52.4% support and Bolsonaro 47.6%.

During the polarized first round and with a total of nine candidates, former President Lula obtained 48% of the vote against 43% for Bolsonaro, paving the way for a surprisingly complex ballotage on October 30.

“The panorama of this poll shows a more difficult fight for Lula than it seemed at first, with a certain advantage that will be difficult to overcome,” he said. Andrey RomanCEO of AtlasIntel.

AtlasIntel was one of various pollsters criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first round, although he was closer than several more traditional polling firms.

The president of Brazil needs to get 6 millions of additional votes to win re-election, while Lula requires 1.2 million to be elected in what would be a third term for the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT), who held the post between 2003 and 2010.

Jair Bolsonaro needs more than six million additional votes to achieve re-election (REUTERS / Adriano Machado)

AtlasIntel surveyed 4,500 voters across the country who were randomly selected over the Internet between October 8 and 12. The survey has a margin of error of +-1 percentage point.

Meanwhile, the two candidates continue with their campaigns. This Thursday Bolsonaro admitted that he “exaggerated” with some statements during his management in the covid-19 pandemic and apologized for it.

“I think I did my best to help fight covid and there was, on my part, some exaggeration in some words. I apologize, but it is part of the emotion”, declared the president in a meeting with religious leaders in the city of Recife (northeast).

Bolsonaro’s controversial statements during the pandemic have been one of the main weapons used by his rival at the polls, Lula da Silva, to wear down the image of the ruler.

The head of state came to imitate people with shortness of breath and stated that he was not a “gravedigger” when asked about the high number of deaths.

Bolsonaro apologized for his controversial statements during the pandemic (REUTERS / Diego Nigro)

Lula da Silva, favorite for the second electoral round, promised this Thursday to “recover” the naval and oil industries as great generators of employment in the country.

The leader of the PT insisted in a brief press conference in Aracaju, capital of the state of Sergipe, that, if he returns to power, the “top priority” will be “fighting hunger”, which today affects some 33 million Brazilians.

To do this, he assured that he will promote a “set of policies” with the intention of “immediately generating jobs.”

Today, the unemployment rate in Brazil stands at 8.9%, which is equivalent to almost 10 million people looking for work.

(With information from Reuters and EFE)

