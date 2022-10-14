In his last days. What happened to the lawsuit against Andrés García?

Andres Garcia

October 13, 2022 4:42 p.m.

Andrés García is one of the most respected and beloved actors in the medium, but he has not been immune to scandals, and one of the most notorious was the lawsuit that the writer Anabel Hernández filed against him.

It all started when the author of the book: “Emma and the other ladies of the narco” mentioned the actor Pedro Navaja in said publication, which provoked the fury of Andrés, who threatened to sue: “This cretinous journalist and climber has been put to say things that are not true and she is going to have to check them, because I am going to sue her”

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

HE GOT THE SHOT IN THE BUTT. GABRIELA SPANIC COULD END UP ON THE STREET

IT IS REVEALED HOW JUAN GABRIEL MARKED THE LOVE OF VERÓNICA CASTRO

But the journalist applied that phrase: “who hits first hits twice” because she filed a complaint against the 81-year-old actor: “On January 24 I filed a criminal complaint for threats against Andrés García for threats issued on January 8 in the video ‘Message to Anabel Hernández’”, detailed the journalist.

The result of the lawsuits

Andrés mentioned that he did not believe that what the journalist said would have repercussions on the prosecution: “It would seem incongruous for the Public Prosecutor to listen to or pay attention to a lady I do not know, who I have never seen, who has written things against me, which are against my 60-year career. And, then, because she says ‘oh, the man threatened me’… When? If I don’t even know her, I don’t even know her full name, “said the actor. And apparently he was right, because the complaint was there, and so far there has been no response from either side.