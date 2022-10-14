“I already knew I had been wrong”, Tokischa apologizes after controversial participation in Tiny Desk

The multiple reactions left by the participation of the urban exponent Tokischa in the Tiny Desk they were not a surprise to her.

Minutes after the video of the concert was published, she herself admitted through her social networks that she knew that she had “looked bad” from the moment she recorded it, thus exposing herself to a series of negative comments. who questioned his talent and preparation.

“I already knew that the Tiny had looked bad on me since I recorded it, without rehearsing, without warming up the voice, busy, sick, in the middle of a tour”, was justified Tokischa in front of his fans.

He added that he had requested another date to provide a “quality” show to the public, however it could not be possible.

“The musician if they put him, I owe you a good live seshThank you, and sorry,” he promised.

I already knew that the tiny had been bad for me since I recorded it, without rehearsing, without warming up my voice, in the hustle and bustle, sick, in the middle of a tour, I asked for another date but it was not possible, they gave him a rulay, the musician did put him , I owe you a good live sesh ?? Thank you ?? and sorry?? – Tokischa Peralta (@tokischa_) October 12, 2022

Your participation

Tokischa became last Wednesday the first Dominican singer to participate in “Tiny Desk,” a series of concerts organized by NPR Music’s All Songs Considered radio show.

He participated with his most controversial songs, including “Perra” (which he performed Bossa Nova style), which at the time triggered a series of international criticism along with Colombian J Balvin.

Hi, I’m Tokischa and this is the band. I am a Dominican artist and that’s it”, the irreverent call was presented, to continue with the single “Hola” with Eladio Carrión.

It was very striking that the six members of the band that accompanied “La Toki” wore clothes that alluded to the LGBT community.

Tokischa also included in his songbook the song “We are the same”, “Delinquent”, “Estilazo” and “Traficando”. For her participation, the Creole dressed and dressed casually, olive green with a huge white belt, with a hairstyle of two front pigtails and the rest of her hair loose.

Tiny Desk

The musical presentations of the “Tiny Desk” are characterized by their diverse format that ranges from bossa nova, reggae, bachata, to merengue. They take place in the station offices, located in Washington DC.

The presentation platform has become a benchmark for great artists, relevant within the industry. It has received personalities such as “Dua Lipa”, “Sting”, “Shaggy”, “Ozuna”, “C.Tangana”, among others.