Heidi Klum is criticized for campaign in lingerie with her daughter

What began as a simple lingerie campaign starring Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni has now become a hotbed of debate as, in a second video, mother and daughter appear exchanging hugs and kisses.

The “Intimissimi” brand sought out Heidi and Leni to be the faces of their new clothing line, however, the other clip that is in black and white has set off everyone’s alerts.

“Even in the world of extravagant fashion, incest has never caught on. Imagine. It didn’t even work for Gigi and Bella Hadid, who posed nude and entwined for British Vogue in 2018,” Maureen Callahan wrote in alarm. columnist for the “Daily Mail”.

“We are all too familiar with the momager pushing one’s unseemly spawn into the spotlight,” reads another part of his forceful text.

“What does Heidi Klum have to prove? Does she care that her daughter could be collateral damage? What girl wants to go back to her college campus after posing incestuous with mom?”

But that is not all. “Fox News” collected comments from social media users who protested Heidi Klum’s decision to pose scantily clad with her daughter. At this time, the possibility of writing in the model’s publications is closed.

“Sexualizing your daughter the moment it becomes legal is strange,” one netizen complained. “Disturbing,” wrote another.

(Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni/Getty Images)

Although there were others who applauded the decision. “Wow finally a model mom with her daughter instead of influencers I’m sick of seeing all the time,” another person said.

So far, neither Leni Klum nor Heidi Klum have spoken about this controversy.