Heidi Klum criticized for a photo session with her daughter that they classify as “disturbing”

The German is supporting her 18-year-old daughter in her modeling career, however the photos have been called “incestuous”.

Top model Heidi Klum’s latest ad campaign is under public scrutiny. Especially since it includes her 18-year-old daughter Leni; and she has unfortunately been criticized for her “incestuous and even pornographic” overtones.

The model of German origin published the photo session they did for an advertising campaign for an underwear brand.

However, the fact that mother and daughter came out in lingerie caused discomfort. Which increased when in some images they are seen kissing and caressing each other.

Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CjkB_DhDBiD/

The photo session is confusing. According to Maureen Callahan, a writer and editor for the New York Post, who did special work for the Daily Mail, she opined, “While the mainstream media applauds them, we ask ourselves: Who thought it was a good idea for mother and daughter to pose together in bras, panties, and high heels?”

For her part, Heidi posted the controversial images on her Instagram account with a message totally opposed to the criticism she received. The German model hints that this was something done to celebrate women.

“Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel. Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore “the art of Italian lingerie,” said the veteran model.