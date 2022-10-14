Entertainment

He shone with Bárbara Mori’s Ruby, but they left him bankrupt and he made the decision to leave this world

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read

barbara mori
barbara mori

Who does not remember the soap opera Rubí, a play in which Bárbar Mori became famous, and in which great actors shone like: Eduardo Santamarina and Miguel Pizarro, who is precisely the one who played Rubí’s accomplice and friend, Loreto Echagüe.

But the actor suffered a betrayal, his friends and associates proposed to invest in a play, he accepted and put all his savings to make this dream come true, but he had to travel for a short time.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

LAURA BOZZO FIGHTED WITH ERIKA BUENFIL AND FINISHED ON THE FLOORS

HE HAD EVERYTHING TO BE A STAR AS BIG AS GABRIEL SOTO, BUT HE DID THE WORST AND ENDED UP IN PRISON

And when he returned he realized that his supposed friends had disappeared, taking all his savings and leaving him full of debts, so the actor tried to take his own life, and in his attempt he cut his wrists.

His neighbors saved him

His neighbors went to see him and when he did not answer their knocks on the door, they forced their way in and found him almost lifeless, but they managed to save his life at the hospital. For many years the actor did not want to talk about it, but he told his story to prevent other people from making this fatal decision.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Mariazel defies the net in a low-cut dress that leaves little to the imagination

1 week ago

Alessandra de Osma: what happened to the life of the Peruvian who became a princess and is now part of the Royal Family | Christian of Hanover | Instagram | ntlr sons | Famous

2 weeks ago

Kate Middleton debuts as Princess of Wales with this special look and gesture for Ladi Di

2 weeks ago

While Andrés García says goodbye to this world, Verónica Castro almost leaves with him

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button