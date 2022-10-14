He shone with Bárbara Mori’s Ruby, but they left him bankrupt and he made the decision to leave this world

barbara mori

October 14, 2022 06:00 a.m.

Who does not remember the soap opera Rubí, a play in which Bárbar Mori became famous, and in which great actors shone like: Eduardo Santamarina and Miguel Pizarro, who is precisely the one who played Rubí’s accomplice and friend, Loreto Echagüe.

But the actor suffered a betrayal, his friends and associates proposed to invest in a play, he accepted and put all his savings to make this dream come true, but he had to travel for a short time.

And when he returned he realized that his supposed friends had disappeared, taking all his savings and leaving him full of debts, so the actor tried to take his own life, and in his attempt he cut his wrists.

His neighbors saved him

His neighbors went to see him and when he did not answer their knocks on the door, they forced their way in and found him almost lifeless, but they managed to save his life at the hospital. For many years the actor did not want to talk about it, but he told his story to prevent other people from making this fatal decision.