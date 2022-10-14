He shone with Adamari López, he was one of the most important stars of Televisa and now he sells clothes

ADAMARI LOPEZ AND TELEVISA

October 13, 2022 7:30 p.m.

Ana Cristina Geithner is one of the most remembered actresses in Latin America, she participated in “La filly zaina” as the protagonist with Miguel Varoni, her beauty and charm cost the Colombian his first marriage; She was also the antagonist of “La gata Salvaje” where Adamari López participated and surely you will already remember her beautiful face.

And it is that the actress has starred in dozens of soap operas since 1989. She is originally from Colombia, but the actress traveled to Mexico to become international. She and she got it, she worked for TV Azteca in: Secretos del alma, Cielo Rojo, among others. And in the Televisa competition she performed: Wake up with you. For Telemundo she was the villain in the aforementioned Gata Salvaje.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

ADAMARI LÓPEZ PLAYS WITH THE ILLUSION OF HER FANS WITH A SHOCKING REVELATION

IN HIS LAST DAYS. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE DEMAND PUT ON ANDRÉS GARCÍA?

But the actress decided that she was not only going to depend on productions and acting, so she decided to resort to paid platforms, where in exchange for money or a monthly subscription, the actress shares intimate or exclusive content only for her most loyal fans. .

Ana Cristina Geithner left acting to sell her underwear

Among her promotional products that the actress has on her page is used underwear, where she has discovered there is a very lucrative business, of which she is not ashamed, Ana Cristina mentioned: “they are very fine, very pretty. I use them, obviously I am very careful, hygienic, I do not deliver dirty tanguistas, much less, but they are impregnated with my personal smell, “said the actress, who has also debuted in music.