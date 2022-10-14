He manipulated Eduardo Capetillo in the worst way and now he would stay on the street

Edward Capetillo

October 13, 2022 9:37 p.m.

When you think of Eduardo Capetillo at this moment in the entertainment world, you immediately associate it with the name of your partner, Biby Gaytán. Without a doubt, they are a perfect example of a professional relationship that moved into a personal and loving relationship and many envy their connection.

Surely the ones who most are their ex-partners since in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to have overwhelming success in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, Capetillo was completely manipulated by a woman and could easily have lost everything had he totally fallen under her charms.

This star is surely more than proud of the fact and Eduardo may think of her from time to time.

Gaby Spanic was the one who manipulated Capetillo

The famous soap opera actress is more than known as a protagonist but she also had her “bad” roles. She conquered Capetillo in fiction and made him do everything possible to show her love for him.

It all happened in the telenovela ‘La Otra Cara del Alma’, where Eduardo’s character found his love after a long time, but Spanic’s character turned out to be a perverse, evil and manipulative woman.

In real life, she would be in a huge legal problem against the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante and he reported that she lost the lawsuit and would have to pay or risk being seized.