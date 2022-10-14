Goodbye Sebastián Rulli, Angelique Boyer is looking for a new boyfriend

Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli

October 13, 2022 8:10 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

When you think of Angelique Boyer at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Sebastián Rulli. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, now they would be looking for a new beau for Angelique and forgetting about having Rulli by her side.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from the two:

THE STAR FOR WHICH SEBASTIAN RULLI MELTS AND THAT HAS PERPLEXED ANGELIQUE

ANGELIQUE’S VALENTINE WHO DID EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO LEAVE THIS WORLD AND IS NOT SEBASTIAN RULLI

There’s a long list of suitors but it looks like we’re very close to meeting Boyer’s new boyfriend.

Angelique would debut romance

All this will happen in fiction, since for the new Televisa soap opera starring Boyer, they no longer want to repeat the formula with Rulli. Producer Juan Osorio plans to find a new heartthrob to fill Angelique with love and would have actor Danilo Carrera in mind.