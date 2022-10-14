Goodbye Ricky Martin. The mistake that would cost him his career and his life

Ricky Martin

October 13, 2022 11:42 a.m.

Ricky Martin is one of the great music stars worldwide, but he is currently in the middle of the scandal, as his nephew would have filed a new complaint in response to the demand made by the singer.

But this time the young man would have evidence and witnesses against the singer, even to the prosecution he would have already presented two eyewitnesses of the alleged abuses that the Puerto Rican would have perpetrated against his nephew since he was 11 years old.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

HE GOT THE SHOT IN THE BUTT. GABRIELA SPANIC COULD END UP ON THE STREET

IT IS REVEALED HOW JUAN GABRIEL MARKED THE LOVE OF VERÓNICA CASTRO

But to this terrible accusation another scandal is added, and that is that the singer’s lawyers would be threatening the journalists who take out the information or give voice to the Puerto Rican’s nephew. All to protect Ricky Martin’s already damaged image.

Ricky Martin’s lawyers would be to blame

And it is that journalists have denounced before the Gossip No Like program that they would be intimidated by Martin’s lawyers both in Puerto Rico and in Los Angeles, for which Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain assured that they support all their colleagues who would have been intimidated.