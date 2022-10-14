Gignac becomes the third top scorer in the LiguillaHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Andre-Pierre Gignacforward of the UANL Tigers made history this Thursday at 1-0 victory against the Tuzos de Pachuca. Well, the Bomboro became the third leading scorer in the history of league of Mexican soccer, overcoming the tie it had with Alberto Garcia Aspe.

Gignac, third highest scorer in Liguilla

The former Olympique de Marseille player took advantage of the penalty that Victor Guzman committed to Guido Pizarro to strike down the Pachuca goalkeeper, Oscar Ustari. putting the 1-0 on the scoreboard and sending the Felines with an important result ahead of the Vuelta match at the Hidálgo Stadium.





With this annotation, Andre-Pierre Gignac He became the third top scorer in the history of the Liguilla, alone with 29 touchdowns. one more than Alberto Garcia Aspewho retired with 28 points in the Final Phase. Adding 10 with Cougars12 with of Necaxa5 with Puebla and one more with America.

The Frenchman still has ahead of Jared Borgettiwith a brand that looks “almost unattainable” with 40 goals at the Big Party. 30 of them with the set Santos Laguna3 with Blue Cross4 with Monterey2 with Morelia and one last goal with Puebla.

However, ahead of both stars is the one who for many is the “Best striker in the history of Mexican soccer”: Jose Saturnino Cardozo. The Greater Devil is the top scorer in the history of the Liguilla with 43 goalsall with the set of Toluca.



