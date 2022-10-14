Entertainment

Gerard Piqué buys a MILLIONAIRE mansion to live with Clara Chía Martí; NEAR Shakira’s house

Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Rebuilding his life next to his new girlfriend, Gerard Piqué seek at all costs not to leave in peace ShakiraThis is because the footballer’s new acquisition recently came to light. According to some sources they assure that the soccer player has completed the purchase of one millionaire mansion for to live with Clara Chia Martibut the curious thing is that this one is located very close of the House of the Colombian

A few months ago it was said that Clara Chia Marti Y Gerard Pique They already lived together in the footballer’s bachelor apartment, but everything seems to indicate that this property is not suitable for both of them, so the footballer looked for a way to acquire another property, in this way the central culé assured the purchase of the millionaire mansion; This information was shared by paparzzi Jordi Martín.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Silvia Navarro’s heartthrob who revealed his biggest secret to the world

1 week ago

Why did Don Francisco become an Uber driver?

2 days ago

While Evelyn and Toni show off their love, Adamari could be starting to doubt

2 weeks ago

The reason why Edith González was the favorite of the actors and producers, but not of the actresses

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button