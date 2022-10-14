Gerard Piqué buys a MILLIONAIRE mansion to live with Clara Chía Martí; NEAR Shakira’s house

Rebuilding his life next to his new girlfriend, Gerard Piqué seek at all costs not to leave in peace ShakiraThis is because the footballer’s new acquisition recently came to light. According to some sources they assure that the soccer player has completed the purchase of one millionaire mansion for to live with Clara Chia Martibut the curious thing is that this one is located very close of the House of the Colombian

A few months ago it was said that Clara Chia Marti Y Gerard Pique They already lived together in the footballer’s bachelor apartment, but everything seems to indicate that this property is not suitable for both of them, so the footballer looked for a way to acquire another property, in this way the central culé assured the purchase of the millionaire mansion; This information was shared by paparzzi Jordi Martín.

Related news

“This information came to me from a person close to Gerard, they are not yet living in the love nest, but he has already acquired it.”

Gerard Piqué buys a millionaire mansion near Shakira’s house

According to information from Jordi Martín, although Gerard Piqué not yet it lives with Clara Chia Martiin his new millionaire mansionhas already made official the purchase to move later. In addition, it is known that the property cost the footballer four million dollars and that, as if that were not enough, it is located close of the House of Shakira; something that has made it clear that Piqué does not want to leave the singer alone.

“It’s a new house, [que se encuentra] in a quite elite area of ​​Barcelona and close to where Shakira lives”.

The foregoing has sparked several controversies regarding the decisions that the footballer is taking, and everything revolves around his courtship with Clara Chia Marti with whom you could go to to live in the next few days to this millionaire mansion what do I buy close of the House of his former partner, Shakira. And it is that, the above would have to do with the influence of his girlfriend, who according to the azulgrana has made him feel young again.

This decision of Gerard Piqué to buy this house close of Shakira It would also have to do with the decision that he seek to be closer to his children and live with them, but not only he but also Clara Chia Marti. The foregoing makes it clear that the intentions of the Blaugrana defender, her ex, are not good, and that moving near her is a way of provoking the Colombian.

Gerard Piqué would have paid a millionaire amount of euros for the Mansion what do I buy for to live with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, since it is located in one of the most exclusive areas of Barcelona. Whatever the footballer’s intention to inhabit close of the House of Shakiraher plan could be ruined if the singer keeps her decision to go live with her children in Miami.