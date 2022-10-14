Georgina Gio gives a glimpse of the second edition of her reality show

Georgina Rodríguez gives glimpses of season 2 of her reality show | Instagram: @georginagio

Not enough with the success of the first season of the reality show ‘Soy Georgina’, the businesswoman and model Georgina Rodríguez has decided to launch a second edition by the entertainment giant Netflix, which will give a more intimate version of the shocking events have faced in the last year.

And it is that since the premiere of the first season the family has gone through moments that no one could have imagined, in addition to the lack of details regarding shocking events such as the loss of one of their babies during labor, which causes special curiosity to your community.

The docu-reality of Netflix is a close and realistic look at the life of Georgina Rodriguezwhich seeks to show this more human and intimate side of her life, showing how she has lived the change from anonymity to being one of the most recognized celebrities in the world thanks to her good performance as a model.

In addition, fans of the internet star and her husband, the footballer Cristiano Ronaldohas many questions about his change of residence, because a few months ago they moved to Manchester after the signing of the star of the ball by the Manchester United team, which was a scandal.

Other projects were also started, such as having embarked on a career as an ambassador for several luxury brands, as well as the production of advertising campaigns for important markets, such as dentistry, which means a very big step for Georgina Gio’s career.

In the description of the post, he was leaving a brief sentence accompanying the reel of four images, simply announcing that the series is already in production and that we can expect its premiere very shortly.

I’m Georgina @netflixes,” reads below the photos.

To all this, her followers and colleagues from the media were leaving messages expressing the emotion to know all the experiences of the year of the model, because in the absence of information at critical moments, reality is expected to be the way to clarify some issues that were not left. clear.

“My mother, I can’t wait to see itoooooooo. Great friend”, “You look more and more like Kardachan”, “I can’t wait to see this uefff”, “Yayyyyyy she’s back”, “Season 2 is coming up I am Georgina”, “The queen of Netflix!”, “Yes, I wait for the second”, “Gio, we need the teaser please”, “Yes, the announcement that I was waiting for !!!”, were some of the messages more highlights of his followers.

