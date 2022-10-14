Entertainment

Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva would be lying to everyone and everything because of Televisa

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto
One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The rumors have been growing and Soto himself had to go out and clarify everything. However, a version has come out that could expose the lies of the two.

Soto and Baeva would be lying to everyone and on Televisa

“He is working as an employee of Televisa and they told him: ‘don’t bother with your girlfriend, the wedding and all that.’ And that’s why they kept their mouths shut. And she is walking around Qatar,” revealed the journalist Javier Ceriani, assuring that the relationship has already ended but Televisa would not want it to overshadow Soto’s new telenovela.

