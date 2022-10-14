From “El Mencho” to “El Mayo”: how drug lords in Mexico have celebrated their birthdays

The criminal career of Mexico’s drug lords has led them to celebrate their birthdays with ostentatious celebrations (Photo: Infobae México / Jovani Pérez)

Drugs, weapons, violence and a past full of deficiencies are some of the factors behind each drug trafficker who has chosen the path of illegality to gain fame, power and money.

Nevertheless, belonging to a criminal group also has a high cost that is not precisely paid with money but rather with a long stay in jail or, in the worst case, with death.

Thus, Reaching another year of life is considered a great achievement for members of organized crimewho do not hesitate to use part of the great fortune they have amassed with the illicit activities they carry out to organize great celebrations that have even taken root in the so-called “narco culture” of Mexico.

From Rafael Caro Quintero to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, over the years details about the birthday celebrations of some drug lords have been made publicgenerating great controversy and astonishment among citizens.

By dint of drugs, money and many deaths, Rafael Caro Quintero began to build his own myth and that is how he won an infamous crown: that of “the narco of Narcos”. (DEF file)

Although different reports from authorities and even television series have portrayed the taste that Rafael Caro Quintero had for luxuries and excessesNobody expected that after his capture, the founder of the Guadalajara Cartel could celebrate his birthday with the opulence that characterized him so much.

However, according to a declassified file from the former Federal Security Directorate (DSF) consulted by Infobae México, it was confirmed that On October 19, 1985, the so-called “Narco de Narcos” celebrated his 33rd birthday inside the North Men’s Preventive Prison From Mexico City.

For this celebration, Caro Quintero hired two Sinaloan music bands and bought nine cases of wine. The party, according to DFS reports, lasted more than 12 hours: from 7:00 in the morning until 19:00 at night.

Party at full volume, drinks and the bursts of a machine gun in the narco-birthday

The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) has established itself as one of the most powerful and dangerous criminal organizations in the country. Its incessant rise has blinded its operators with powerwho enjoy not only impunity but also ostentatious celebrations where alcoholic beverages, drugs and weapons are the protagonists.

This was revealed by a video on social networks that circulated during the month of September in which a great celebration allegedly organized by the birthday of Francisco Jaramillo Valdovinosaka “El Seriecito” or “El Chico”, operator of the criminal group born in the Tierra Caliente area of ​​Guerrero.

In this recording, the attendees can be seen enjoying intoxicating drinks while in the background the band plays a narcocorrido, however, everything reaches a second level when an intervention of the alleged party is appreciated, who detonates a machine gun of Belgian origin known as FN Minimi with a deafening blast that pierces the ceiling.

Ismael El Mayo Zambada’s birthday was reported in a narcocorrido by the Tucanes de Tijuana (Illustration: Infobae México)

With the guests arriving in small planes and helicopters to a remote place in the mountains began one of the birthdays of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

Among members of organized crime, fugitives and even officials, the ostentatious celebration was even immortalized in a narcocorrido composed and performed by the famous group Los Tucanes de TijuanaHowever, it was the same Sandra Ávila Beltrán, better known as “The Queen of the Pacific” who recently confirmed what was stated in that topic.

Although Ávila Beltrán never confirmed that it was “El Mayo”, the same narcocorrido gives an account of his presence in that celebration to which most of the attendees arrived armed with goat horns. He even details that while the band rumbled there were snipers ready to defend their boss in case everything got out of control.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes turned 53 in 2019 (Illustration: Infobae México)

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes is currently one of the most wanted drug traffickers by Mexican and US authorities after being identified as the leader and founder of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG). Although the rumor that he had died haunted the corners of Mexico, the recent hack that the group of activists known as “Guacamaya” carried out on the servers of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) revealed otherwise.

It was in a military report of the dependency, consulted by the media Union Jaliscowhere it was revealed that “El Mencho” celebrated his 53rd birthday in 2019 in a camp located in the area of ​​Talpa de AllendeJalisco, however, unlike other drug lords in Mexico, the luxuries did not figure in the celebration of the leader of the cartel of the four letters.

It was only detailed that the celebration was organized by Lázaro Curiel, alias “El Tocayo”, who requested the elaboration of a corn pancakeas well as the printing of t-shirts with the photo of his boss, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

Likewise, the document details that days before the celebration “El Tocayo” met with another member of the logistics circle of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in Unión de Tula, to whom he gave camouflaged pants and some potswhich he would transfer to the protection zone of the capo on the afternoon of July 16, 2019.

Although Joaquín Guzmán Loera is in prison in the United States, residents of Sinaloa hold big celebrations on his birthday (Photo: Special)

Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as “El Chapo”, is perhaps the most popular drug trafficker that Mexico has seen born. Although the leader of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel is in prison in the United States serving a life sentence, his legacy has been rooted among the inhabitants of Sinaloawho each year on their birthday carry out different celebrations.

Unofficial sources have indicated that while Joaquín Guzmán Loera was free, he also enjoyed organizing great celebrations for his birthday, however, after being apprehended and extradited to the United States, It is his followers who are now in charge of celebrating it.

To the cry of ¡Arriba los Chapos to the v*rg*, pure JGL, old man, pure people of the Mouse to the v*rg*! some inhabitants of Culiacán were captured last April, who between narcocorridos, rockets and harangues they celebrated the 65th birthday of the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel.

However, the celebrations have not been only for “El Chapo” because they have also fans and followers celebrated during the month of July the birthday of Emma Colonel to the rhythm of the band and with multiple banners that praised Joaquín Guzmán Loera’s current partner.

Even videos on social networks showed how a man in a wheelchair, who is presumed to be a candy seller on the cruise ship of Isla Musala and Antonio Pineda Gutiérrez boulevards, in Culiacan hung a tarp that read “happy birthday Emma”, which he decorated with gold balloons and stars.

In the same way, on the median a musical group was presented, which performed a series of songs dedicated to the drug trafficker’s third wife.

