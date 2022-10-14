Fernando Hierro is one step away from being the sports director

The former defender of the meringues and the Spanish National Team is in the sights of the Flock to serve as its new leader.

What seemed to be defined among the leaders who already know each other in Mexican soccer seems to take a 180 degree turn and it is that the versions are getting stronger than ever Fernando Hierro could join Chivas de Guadalajara as the new sports director to fill the position left vacant a few days ago by Ricardo Peláez with more pain than glory.

According to information from La Gambeta, the former captain of the Merengues and the Red Fury is in the crosshairs of the Sacred Flock to take over the destinies of the first team with the position that Peláez Linares had and where he was very far from fulfilling what he promised upon his arrival in 2019.

Las Chivas have met with various characters such as Álvaro Dávila, Luis Miguel Salvador, Guillermo Cantú and shortly they would meet with Duilio Davino, all of them with important results, but far from having the experience that he has Fernando Hierro, who also served as coach of Real Oviedo and is one of the greatest Spanish figures.

“According to our source, Michel Leaño, the Chivas Council would be close to reaching an agreement with Fernando Hierro to become the team’s new sports director,” It was part of what the aforementioned media published, where it is striking that they mention Leaño as part of the negotiations when it is assumed that he was already out of the rojiblanca organization.

Who is Fernando Hierro?

The multi-champion with Real Madrid is 54 years old and was a key player in an entire era with the merengues, he won four league titles, four Spanish Super Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and three Champions League titles. As a coach, he was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti in 2014, two years before being chosen as Oviedo’s helmsman finishing in eighth place. In 2017 he became the leader of the Spanish Federation and for the Russian World Cup he took over as coach after the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui two days before the start of the contest. Spain won one game, drew three and was eliminated in the round of 16 by Russia.

