Famous SOCCER PLAYERS who have become stars of the site

The paid platform adds more and more content creators of the world of sport, since there are since TV hosts until international athletesbut some of the most popular are the soccer players who have left the courts behind and have become stars of OnlyFans.

The soccer players join the list of famous athletes who have joined OnlyFansas is the case with Tai Emery, boxer who celebrated without clothes in the ring, Alysha Newman, the Olympic Games athlete Y Kelly Kelly the diva of WWE.

Footballers who launched their OnlyFans account

Madelene Wright

Madelene Wright is a former English footballer for Charlton Athletic F.C.who turned his life around by saying goodbye to the ball, after some videos were leaked in which he appeared drinking champagne while drivingthese images were not to the liking of his club and she was fired; so the sports star looked for another way to earn income and opened with great success his OnlyFans account, where he is said to have earned more than half a million.

Eva Roob “Samira Summer”

Eva Roob is a famous German former professional soccer player who debuted in the Nuremberg women’s team and was part of their national team. Considering the salary that women receive compared to men in football unfair, he decided to retire in 2008 and with only 23 years changed the courts for modelingto later try his luck in the adult film industry under the name of Samira Summer, the same pseudonym with which she launched her OnlyFans account; but everything seems to indicate that she has paused her profile after her pregnancy and the birth of her son.

Victory Red

Although she is not exactly a soccer player, we include her in this list because she rose to fame by playing in the world of virtual football, Victoria Rojo is a former Mazatlán FC player that participated in the edition of the FIFA tournament for the eLigaMX. The gamer of only 19 years of age launched his OnlyFans accountleaving behind the controls and online matches.