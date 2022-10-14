Family and community medicine contributes to transforming the national health system – PAHO/WHO

Guatemala, October 7, 2022 (PAHO/WHO) – Authorities from the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MSPAS), the Guatemalan Institute of Social Security (IGSS) and the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO /WHO) inaugurated the “National Seminar on Family and Community Medicine in Guatemala: Opportunities and Challenges” where they highlighted the importance of the implementation of family and community medicine to improve the health and quality of life of the population.

This seminar, which included high-level regional participants, allowed for the exchange of experiences and information on Spain, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, the United States, among others. Throughout this year, three seminars have been held in the country, prior to the Eighth Ibero-American Summit on Family and Community Medicine, which will take place on November 10 and 11 in Guatemala City.

“Family and community medicine contributes to avoiding the saturation of hospitals and is a change in health systems that go from being reactive to preventive,” said Dr. Gerardo Hernández, Deputy Minister of Hospitals of the MSPAS during his speech.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gerardo Alfaro, PAHO/WHO Representative in Guatemala, said that “all the interventions during the seminar are aimed at sharing the lessons learned about the value of family and community medicine for the transformation of systems and services, with the aim of advancing in care models based on the primary care strategy with a more comprehensive component that includes the family and the community to identify risks early.

For his part, José Adolfo Flamenco Jau, president of the IGSS Board of Directors, stressed that “family and community medicine is a commitment at all levels of health care and should be an inter-institutional effort with the MSPAS.”

As part of the follow-up activities to the theme after the seminars and the summit, efforts will be made to train specialists in family medicine in Guatemala, which is why Dr. Sandra Fraifer from Argentina, PAHO’s international family and community medicine consultant /WHO addressed the opportunities and challenges of implementing studies in family medicine in university institutions.

In addition, it is hoped that with these lessons shared during the seminar, the implementation of the health care and management model and the family and community health strategy can be favored in a sustained manner.

Some of the presentations also included the participation of Dr. Alexandre Florencio, PAHO/WHO’s international advisor for Health Systems and Services, who provided information on the development of the Family Health Strategy in Brazil since 1992. For his On the other hand, Dr. Jacques Girard, an academic from Laval University in Canada, commented on the theoretical-methodological elements of Family Medicine and its fundamental role in the transformation of health care, among other prominent panelists.