Evelyn Beltrán gets fed up and confesses if she was the third in discord with Toni and Adamari

Toni Costa, Adamari Lopez and Evelyn Beltran
Toni Costa, Adamari Lopez and Evelyn Beltran

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

ADAMARI LÓPEZ SEND AN ACCURATE MESSAGE AFTER TONI AND EVELYN’S WEDDING RUMORS

A LOW BLOW FOR ADAMARI LÓPEZ, TONI COSTA AND HIS GIRLFRIEND WOULD HAVE TAKEN THE NEXT STEP

Adamari has denied the accusations but now, Evelyn may have had enough and has sent a strong message.

Evelyn confirmed if she was the third in discord

Evelyn’s Instagram Story

“The peace of mind of knowing that you’re a good person and you’re not looking to ruin anyone’s life, they don’t take it away from you even if they give you all the bad vibes in the world,” says the text that Beltrán shared in his Instagram stories and perhaps referring to the many criticisms and rumors that his relationship with Toni has received.

Source link

