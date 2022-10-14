European profile? Amaury Vergara would be probing a Spanish coach to lead Chivas

Guadalajara would already be probing a new prospect for the rojiblanca technical management with a strategist who has never left Spain.

Amaury Vergara and the other members of the Council ccontinue working to try to transform Chivas in a leading team of Mexican soccer, so they would be trying to innovate from the technical direction of the first team by sounding out a Spanish coach.

Guadalajara consummated the failure of the Apertura 2022 with the premature elimination in the hands of Puebla, for which the red and white leadership has decided to start a new sports project that allows them to return to the forefront of national football, for which the first to leave the institution They were Ricardo Peláez and the soccer players Jesús Molina and Miguel Ponce.

Until now, the continuity of Ricardo Cadena has not been confirmed, since it would be a joint decision with the new Sports Director; however, the journalist Fernando Schwartz uncovered that the Flock is looking for its new strategist in Spain: “The latest from Chivas, They are looking for José Bordalás, the one who was Getafe’s coach and who was fired from Valencia”.

The most recent history of the Flock with an Iberian helmsman was raised in 2005 with the arrival of Xabier Azkargorta after the surprising dismissal of Benjamín Galindo by Jorge Vergara; however, his stay was short due to the poor results obtained.

Who is Jose Bordalás?

The 58-year-old Spanish helmsman has had a lot of experience on the bench starting in 1993 at clubs like Alcorcón, Deportivo Alavés, Getafe and Valencia, Recently, a club that fired him in June 2022 due to the poor results obtained. To this day he has only led in the Motherland.

