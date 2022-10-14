Elon Musk no longer wants to donate satellites to Ukraine to defend itself from Russia and asks that the United States pay for them

Tesla founder Elon Musk attends Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway, on August 29, 2022. NTB/Carina Johansen via REUTERS/File

SpaceX billionaire founder Elon Musk has asked the US Department of Defense to bear the cost of supplying communications satellites to Ukraine.something that until now was doing for free.

As published this Thursday by the American channel CNNSpaceX reportedly told the Pentagon that if you don’t contribute tens of millions of dollars each month, donations could be nearing their end.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Musk has provided Starlink satellite connection to try to alleviate internet service interruptions in Ukraine caused by bombing.

According to Musk himself, the operation has already cost SpaceX $80 million and is expected to reach 100 million by the end of the year.

Last July, SpaceX launched from Cape Canaveral Air Base (Florida) a rocket with 53 stations compact broadband repeaters for the Starlink internet network, which is close to having 3,000.

The new satellites were dropped into an orbit between 144 miles and 209 miles in altitude (232 by 337 kilometers) and used onboard propulsion to reach a circular orbit 335 miles (540 kilometers) above Earth.

With this addition there 2,759 satellites of Starlink Internet, including prototypes and test units that are no longer in service.

After reaching their operational orbit, the satellites entered commercial service and began transmitting broadband signals to consumers, who can pay to connect to the network with a SpaceX-provided ground terminal.

According to specialized media, the network has more than 250,000 users worldwide and has permission to launch 12,000 satellitesbut is seeking approval to deploy up to 30,000 more.

