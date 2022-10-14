Elon Musk is investigated in the US for the controversy during the negotiation for the purchase of Twitter

Elon Musk. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is being investigated by the US authorities in relation to his attempted purchase of the Twitter company.

“Elon Musk is currently under investigation by federal authorities for his conduct in connection with the acquisition of Twitter,” lawyers wrote. Potter Anderson Corroon LLP in a document dated Oct. 6 and released Thursday.

“Through counsel, he has exchanged substantive correspondence with those authorities in connection with their investigations,” they said. “Twitter wants those documents because they address key issues in this litigation.”

The US Securities and Exchange Commission sent an inquiry earlier this year to Musk about how he initially disclosed his primary holding on Twitter, according to a letter dated April 4 that the SEC published in May.

Musk revealed on April 4 that he had acquired more than 9% of Twitter, a week later than regulations allow and using a presentation typically reserved for passive investors. He later embarked on an intermittent $44 billion takeover bid.

According to the filing, Twitter is also seeking access to correspondence between Musk and the Federal Trade Commission.

On October 4, Twitter showed its willingness for Musk to acquire the social network for $44 billion, as previously agreed.

Twitter (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

“The company’s intention is to close the transaction by $54.20 a share”, Twitter wrote in reaction to a Musk proposal that was sent hours earlier to the company and the US Securities Market Commission (SEQin English).

It noted that the tycoon “intends to proceed to the closing of the transaction contemplated in the merger agreement of April 25, 2022, in the terms and subject to the conditions established therein.”

Even The specific date for the consummation of the agreement is not known between the richest man in the world and one of the most popular social networks, despite the fact that it already has the approval of the shareholders of the latter.

Twitter and Musk had agreed to acquire the company for the price of $52.20 a share, but the billionaire subsequently backtracked to the transaction, arguing that it had found a substantial breach of several provisions of the agreement, including the number of false accounts recorded by the company.

Musk was due next October 17 before the Delaware authorities after the demand made by Twitter, with which it was sought that the tycoon proceed with the purchase. Both parties had agreed to acquire the company but, subsequently, the billionaire backtracked to the transaction, arguing that it had found a substantial breach of several provisions of the agreement, including the number of false accounts recorded by the company.

According to Eric Talley, a professor at Columbia University, explained that he did not find the recent change in the CEO’s position strange since “legally, his case was not very strong. It seemed like a typical scenario of a regretful buyer.” In addition, he added that if he lost the case, he would not only have seen to finalize the purchase but also to face the payment of interest that would have increased the price.

Although still the date on which the agreement will be consummated is unknown, It seems that Elon Musk already has all his plans armed and a future clearly outlined for the application.

(With information from Bloomberg and Europa Press)

Keep reading:

Ukraine’s harsh response to Elon Musk for his outrageous “peace proposal”

Despite Elon Musk’s announcement, Twitter assured that the richest man in the world must complete the purchase of the social network

A bad one and a good one for Elon Musk: they would force him to buy Twitter for USD 44,000 million and he presented “Optimus”, Tesla’s humanoid robot