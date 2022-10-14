Eduardo Capetillo did the worst to his lover and he got the hardest lesson

Edward Capetillo

October 14, 2022 2:49 p.m.

If you ask any fan of the world of entertainment and Mexican entertainment for the best leading men, surely one of them would be Eduardo Capetillo. The singer and actor surely left several breathless but once he had to pay the consequences of what he did.

Capetillo’s name, to this day, is linked to the name of his partner, Biby Gaytán. Without a doubt, they are a perfect example of a professional relationship that moved into a personal and loving relationship, but before that, there was someone else.

This woman was more than in love with Eduardo but it broke her heart when he did the worst to her and she didn’t keep quiet.

The hard lesson to Capetillo

The woman is Mariana Garza, a former member of Timbiriche and Capetillo’s ex-girlfriend, who exposed all her pain with the singer in the song “Besos deash”, pointing to Capetillo as unfaithful and Garza confirmed it:

“It arose from a personal story, it arose when we were making Vaselina and my boyfriend was Eduardo and well, the story is true. When I saw it with my friends, I told Fernando Riba, who rests in peace, and made Ash Kisses.”