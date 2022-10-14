Edson Álvarez could arrive at Chelsea; they analyze returning to ZakariaMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

After the frustrated pass of Edson Alvarez to the Chelsea During the last week of the summer transfer market, the Mexican midfielder could have a second chance with the Blues sooner than expected. This is because those led by Graham Potter they would be analyzing the option of returning to Denis Zakaria to Juventus.

The Swiss midfielder arrived at Chelsea on the last day of the summer transfer window, however, this was at the request of the Blues’ former manager: Thomas Tuchel. Who was fired after only six Days of the premier league and one of the UEFA champions league.

So that Denis Zakariaselected swiss, could not debut with the team in any competition. This is because within the field of play it is not to the liking of Graham Potter. Who has established a midfield with Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheekbeside Reece James and Ben Chillwell as lanes. Taking into account the injury N’Golo Kante.

The Blues are expected to make the decision on the possible move of Zakaria in the coming days. If it materializes, it would open the opportunity to Edson Alvarez to eventually belong to the Pride of London. Taking into account that the Ajax rejected that the Mexican emigrate to the premier league being an undisputed starter and not having his replacement ready.

The Machín could join the ranks of the Chelseaas long as it pleases Graham Potterduring the winter transfer window in January 2023. Edson has played eight games out of a possible nine in the eredivisiebeing a starter in seven of them, averaging 73 minutes per duel and providing two assists.

While in the UEFA champions league He has been a starter in the four games currently played, playing 90 minutes in all games and scoring a goal against Rangers.