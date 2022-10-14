Does Mhoni Vidente predict the death of Eugenio Derbez?

In recent years, Mhoni Vidente has become one of the referents plus important in the world of predictions. It is that the fortune-teller, has right with their revelations In most cases. Now surprise the speak of the death of the Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez.

It should be remembered that the producer has also condition in a delicate state of Healthafter he suffered an accident and will fracture one of his shoulderswhich led him to perform a complicated surgery. As reported at the time by his wife Alessandra RosaldoEugenio fractured his shoulder while played with his son Vadhir a virtual reality game.

Eugenio Derbez had to undergo delicate surgery on one of his shoulders after suffering his accident.

Although a few days ago Eugenio could see it recovered Y walking on its own, but the prediction of Mhoni Seer shoot the alarms of all when referring to the death of actor.

It is not the first time that the astrologer has spoken about Derbez and his family, since he had assured at one point that the interpreter of “No returns accepted” and his wife would divorce, which caused Rosaldo’s anger, who replied by saying that she was used to living with the gossip surrounding her family.

Mhoni Seer predicts the death of Eugenio Derbez

It is worth mentioning that among the series of rumors who ran after him accident of Eugenethere is a theory that the actor’s greeting is not the best, since he could have suffered a heart attack.

Mhoni Vidente alerts Eugenio Derbez after an adverse card came out.

So through her podcast, the Cuban astrologer sent a caveat to the producersince he assured that he left the letter of the deathwhat I could put it in danger.

According to his theory, and right at the peak of his career, someone could be making A class of witchcraftfor its success would have employed bother to third parties people.

However, many fans have been even more alarmed when it became known that the comedian would have apologized to Victoria Ruffo for the fake wedding, as many say he would be saying goodbye.

So far, none of the members of the Derbez family have made such statements, although the reality is that Eugenio has been seen in clear recovery.