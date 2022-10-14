Does he like you? This is the opinion of Gerard Piqué’s mother about Clara Chía Martí

Shakira and Gerard Pique have had to see each other in recent months for issues related to the custody of their children, as well as for the parties of baseball thereof. The little ones sasha and milan They have ventured into this sport and despite the fact that their parents are in the process of divorcing, they always take time to go see them. In the last game of Milanthe Colombian singer had a brief talk with her former mother-in-law, who told her about Clara Chia Marti; this he told him.

This was the last meeting between Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s mother

To the Milan match, Shakira He arrived in the company of his mother, Nidia Del Carmen Ripoll; while Gerard Piqué arrived with the singer’s former mother-in-law, Montserrat Bernabeu.

Although during the game Shakira and Pique They did not exchange words, those who did were the Barranquillera and the soccer player’s mother. According to the paparazzi jordi martiThey greeted each other cordially and spoke briefly.

This is the opinion of Gerard Piqué’s mother about Clara Chía Martí

In accordance with George Martin, during their brief dialogue Montserrat Bernabéu and Shakiracame up the theme of the new girlfriend of Gerard Piqué and the controversy that the issue has caused after the separation. Given this, the paparazzi affirms that the soccer player’s mother mentioned that Clara Chia Marti he is a “polite and caring” person.

So far it is unknown what Shakira’s reaction was to the alleged statements of her ex-partner’s mother.

Shakira He has been the only person who has come out publicly to express his feelings after the break with Gerard Piquéwhile the player remains without comment on it.